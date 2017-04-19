The loud bangs you hear are from active shooter training

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Active shooter training is producing “loud bangs and rumblings” in Prince George County, according to Virginia State Police.

“Residents in the immediate area of this location [near Interstate 295 and Route 460] may hear loud bangs and rumblings between from this morning through late afternoon,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “This is just a standard training exercise and there is no reason to be alarmed or to call 911 if hearing the loud noises.”