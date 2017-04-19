Aaron Hernandez found dead in cell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- Former New England Patriots star football player Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell, according to the the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

A department spokesman provided the following statement:

On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.

Earlier this month, Hernandez, 27, was cleared of a double murder. However, he was serving a sentence of life without parole after a conviction two years ago of killing Odin Lloyd.

The Lloyd case was 'much stronger'

Unlike the most recent double murder case against Hernandez, the argument that Hernandez killed Lloyd in Bristol County was "much stronger," lawyers said.

Prosecutors in the Lloyd case tracked Hernandez's movements to the scene of the crime and showed surveillance video of Hernandez holding a gun, for example.

By comparison, the case against Hernandez in the killings of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside a Boston nightclub in July 2012 was largely based on the testimony of Alexander Bradley, a witness with a seedy past who received immunity to testify.

In addition, many legal issues and questions of admissible evidence in the Lloyd case were decided in favor of the defense, Suffolk University law professor Rosanna Cavallaro said.

For example, jurors in the Lloyd case were not allowed to hear that Hernandez had been indicted for the murders of Furtado and de Abreu. They also weren't allowed to hear testimony from Bradley alleging that Hernandez shot him in the face.

Those have proven to be smart legal decisions given that he was acquitted of those charges on Friday. If those decisions had gone the other way, Hernandez may have had grounds to appeal for a mistrial.

