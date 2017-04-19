2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested in car break-ins, officer assault

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two adults and three juveniles have been arrested and charged in a string of car break-ins and attempting to enter an unmarked police vehicle while the officer was still inside.

Police said the incident started when an officer, in an unmarked police vehicle, stopped in 5600 the block of Burnage Court in Chesterfield County.

That’s when a vehicle stopped behind the officer’s vehicle.

Several people exited the vehicle and police say one of the suspects attempted to enter the officer’s vehicle while he was still inside.

The officer called for additional officers to respond. When those officers arrived on scene the suspects fled on foot.

The suspects were apprehended after a short foot chase.

Police said their investigation revealed that the suspects had also entered several vehicles in the area and stole items, including cash and a firearm. Those vehicles were located in the 9500 block of Dunroming Road and the 5600 block of Harold Green Road.

Two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection with the incident.

Jonathan Starks, 18, and Alberto Lindsey Moore, 18, have been charged with grand larceny, resisting arrest, tampering with a vehicle, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Starks was also charged with assault and battery of a police officer.

Two 17-year-old males were charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, tampering with auto, fleeing from law enforcement and curfew for minors. One teen was also charged with wearing a mask in public. Both teens were released to their parents.

A third juvenile was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, tampering with auto, fleeing from law enforcement, concealed weapon violation, possession of a firearm by a minor and curfew for minors. He was taken to juvenile detention.