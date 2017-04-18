Three-vehicle accident involving state trooper and tractor trailer closes lanes on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. – A tractor trailer accident could cause delays along Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 72 in the City of Richmond. This is north of Bells Road.

State Police said the crash occurred around 3:45 pm.

The three vehicles involved includes a tractor trailer, a Toyota Tundra and a state trooper vehicle.

“Traffic was slowing when the tractor trailer approached striking the Toyota then the unmarked state police car,” said State Police Sergeant Steve Vick.

Injuries in the crash are unknown at this time.

Motorists can expect potential delays, VDOT said.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed. The south left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Traffic backups are currently around three miles in northbound and southbound lanes. The backup is expected to increase during rush hour.

Developing.