

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef and Richmond Caterer Ausar AriAnkh made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through the steps on creating his refreshingly delicious Grilled Watermelon Salad. For more information you can visit The Kitchen Magician Catering Company.



Grilled Watermelon Salad

Serves 4

Salad Ingredients

I small watermelon

3 tablespoon of olive oil

Himalayan Sea Salt to taste

Cracked Black Pepper to taste

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Juice of 1 lime

Juice of ½ orange

1 cup of Baby Arugula

1 cup diced cucumber

1 cup of micro greens

2 cups of watercress

1 avocado diced

¼ cup of chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon of chopped fresh thyme

1 cup of halved grape tomatoes

Balsamic Glaze drizzled for garnish

1 piece of grilled pita bread for garnish

Couscous ingredients

1 ½ cup of couscous

2 cups of vegetable stock

I minced garlic clove

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

¼ cup minced onions

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Grilled Watermelon Salad

• Slice watermelon into 3 inch by 3 inch squares about 1 inch thick

• Drizzle olive oil on watermelon and grill on each side for two minutes

• In a mixing bowl add lime juice, orange juice, salt and black pepper slowly drizzle in olive oil while whisking to make dressing

• Combine remaining salad ingredients to the bowl and toss to coat the ingredients

Couscous

• Add olive oil to medium high heat pan

• Add onions and garlic and sauté until caramelized

• Add vegetable stock and bring to boil

• Add couscous to pan and stir until it is covered with liquid

• Remove from heat and cover the pan with a lid

• Let stand for 5 minutes then fluff with a fork

• Add chopped parsley

