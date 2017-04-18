Squeal for the Big Pig Project

RICHMOND, Va. - The restaurant of Entrepreneur and Rick Lyons is hosting ‘The Big Pig Project,’ that will benefit The Ronald McDonald House Charities. Rick shared the details on this annual event and had his charcuterie board on display. Lunch.|SUPPER! presents the Big Pig Project Saturday, April 22nd from noon to 6 pm in Scott’s Addition at 1215 Summit Avenue. Admission is FREE but a five dollar donation is suggested. Virginia This Morning Hosts Bill Bevins and Jessica Noll will serve as Emcees. For more information you can visit www.rmhc-richmond.org/events/bigpig