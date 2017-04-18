× Search underway for wanted Hanover man

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies have asked for help finding a man on the run in western Hanover.

Richard Keith Loving, 27, of Montpelier, is wanted for Eluding Police and Possession of Marijuana.

“These charges stem from a traffic stop that took place in the west end of Hanover County on April 17, 2017, where Loving ran from law enforcement officers,” a Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Loving is known to frequent the areas of Beaverdam and Montpelier in Hanover County.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit news tips and photos here.