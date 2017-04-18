Remains of woman missing since Oct. found in Fredericksburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- A relic hunter in Fredericksburg found human remains in the woods Saturday at about 6:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg Police and detectives responded and confirmed the remains to be human. The remains were collected and sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Rochelle Simms, 32, of Fredericksburg.

Simms had been reported missing in Fredericksburg since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.

She was last seen at Kenmore Club, a center that helps people living with mental illness.

Authorities said at the time that she was in need of her medication.

At this time, her cause of death is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

The location where the remains were located is not being disclosed at this time as detectives are continuing to process and collect evidence.