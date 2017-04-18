Henrico mom named one of America’s Most Beautiful truckers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Rebekah Meadows has a lot to be proud of these days.

The Henrico woman is a mother to three girls, a wife, she raises American Saddlebred Horses, and she was recently named one of the Most Beautiful truckers in the US by Overdrive online.

Meadows was selected as a finalist among nearly 100 female truckers nominated for the honor.

And while the 15-year truck driving veteran did not win the Grand Prize, she said the experience and recent health battles have taught her an important lesson in life.

“It’s hard to balance everything, but through sheer determination, hard work and the support of my family, I’m stronger than ever,” she told Overdrive. “My friends and loved ones see ‘me’ and that’s what makes me beautiful in their eyes.”

Click here to read more about Rebekah Meadows and the other finalists.