RICHMOND, Va. -Byrant & Stratton College Campus Director Beth Murphy stopped by our studios to share some exciting news, Bryant & Stratton College will be offering a brand new Practical Nursing Program starting in May. Summer classes begin at Bryant & Stratton on Wednesday, May 3rd. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}