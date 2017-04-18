Lionel Richie is coming to Virginia

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Lionel Richie at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Music icon Lionel Richie is coming to Virginia.

Richie is scheduled to perform Tuesday, June 27 at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, and Thursday, June 29 at Portsmouth Pavilion in Portsmouth.

Richie rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the Commodores.

He went solo in the 1980s and recorded hits including “All Night Long (All Night),” “Running with the Night,” “Hello,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and “Say You, Say Me.”

Tickets range in price from $45 to $150 and go on sale this week. Use the links above for detailed ticket information.