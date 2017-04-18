Video shows man wanted for breaking into Amelia Pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Sheriff's deputies are looking for the man who broke into the Amelia Pharmacy, a drugstore on Patrick Henry Highway.

"The subject in the photographs broke into the Amelia Pharmacy [on April 10], and drove off in what is believed to be a silver Toyota Prius," an Amelia County Sheriff's spokesperson said.

Investigators did not say what was taken from the business.

Anyone with information about the man, or the vehicle, was asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.