Shooting reported near Richmond school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a reported shooting at the Graystone Place Apartments along the 2200 block of Afton Avenue in South Richmond. Initial reports indicated a man was shot in the stomach at about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The man's condition has not yet been released.

First responders to the shooting scene said the victim was taken to the a hospital in an ambulance.

The shooting was reported just blocks away from Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary School.

Richmond Public Schools has not yet commented on how the situation might impact the start of the school day for students in the Bellemeade neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.