9-year-old student brings knife to Chesterfield school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Parents in Chesterfield were urged to check their child’s backpack after a nine-year-old student brought a knife to Crenshaw Elementary School.

The incident was reported Monday afternoon after one student saw the knife and told an adult.

No threats were made and Chesterfield Police were contacted immediately, the school principal told parents.

“With very limited exceptions, weapons are not allowed on school property or in vehicles on school property. There are serious school discipline and police/legal consequences for students who do not follow the law,” the principal’s message continued. “Our school administration directly contacted the parents of students who reported to having seen the knife at school. While we did make those individual contacts, we felt it was important to share this information with all of our families.”

The knife was described as a three-inch folding knife.

Police said no charges were filed in this case.

The principal did not say what, if any, school disciplinary actions were taken.