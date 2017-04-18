2 men captured after attempting to escape Henrico Jail East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Two men have been captured after an attempted escape at Henrico Jail East Tuesday night.

Henrico Sheriff Mike Wade confirms that around 9:30 p.m. two men were able to get over two security fences, including a razor-wire fence.

That’s when an alert deputy spotted them running on surveillance video and sounded an alarm. The men were then captured by jail personnel.

Officials said the men never breached the outer fence line of the jail.

The two men have been identified as Frank Edward Wilson Arthur and Clayton Douglas Musselman.

Arthur and Musselman were transported to VCU Medical Center for lacerations and cuts from the razor-wire fence. There injuries are considered serious because of the fall from the top of the fence.

The Henrico Sheriff's Office confirmed that a layer of razor wire was compromised when the two inmates used a metal bench from the recreation yard as a buffer to get over the fence.

