YMCA child care workers rewarded for dedication and hard work

RICHMOND, Va. – For child care workers, spring break is a busy week with a huge increase of school-aged children to take care of.

While some workers may even have the week off, child care workers are needed more than ever.

Anchor Reba Hollingsworth, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, surprised the child care team at the Manchester YMCA for their dedication.

The six child care workers were called for a special meeting, little did they know, Reba had a special surprise for each of them.

“I’m Reba Hollingworth with CBS 6 News and I understand you guys are the backbone of keeping this Y (YMCA) going with what you do for the children here,” Reba told the group.

“We wanted to do a little something nice for you. With spring break coming up, most public schools have the time off, but you guys are still working. So we wanted to show our appreciation for you.”

Reba gave each child care worker a gift card for their hard work and dedication to young people.

“You get one, you get one. I feel like Oprah,” said Reba with a laugh.

Not only was the surprised appreciated by the workers, it was also a relief for some.

“I thought somebody was losing their job,” said one worker with a laugh.