St. Mary’s temporarily closes unit to contain spread of bacteria

HENRICO, Va. – A bacterial outbreak has temporarily closed the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the presence of ESBL klebsiella, a bacterium that produces an enzyme known as Extended Spectrum Beta Lactamase (ESBL).

Six patients were found to have the bacteria, who were hospitalized at St. Mary’s between March 26 and April 16.

Klebsiella is a common bacterium that is found in almost all bodies, within the intestinal tract, a hospital representative said. ESBL klebsiella is not cause for alarm as it can be treated with antibiotics, a hospital representative said.

After a fourth patient was identified, St. Mary’s proactively contacted the health department and presented an action plan as well as the added precautionary measure of patient testing and contact isolation in the unit.

The unit will be deep cleaned and more testing conducted to determine if the patients acquired the bacteria at the hospital or if it was present in their bodies before they were admitted.

The deep clean of the unit included both manual cleaning as well as utilizing the Tru-D SmartUVC advanced disinfection robot technology.

The cleaning process of the unit will be complete by Wednesday and Bon Secours continues to maintain a full schedule of patient care.