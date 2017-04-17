Scattered thunderstorms in Monday’s forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday is off to a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Monday afternoon, a couple of showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the region as a cold front slowly moves through Virginia.

The best rain chances in Metro Richmond should come between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Afternoon highs will be around 80°.

Behind the front, Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the low 70s, along with a mix of sun and clouds.

We'll have more frequent rain chances for the second half of the week, although it certainly won`t rain all the time or in every location each day. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday and Friday, but could occur on Thursday as well.

