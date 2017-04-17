Recycle your bicycle for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Recycle your old bicycle for a worthy cause, St. Christopher’s School is collecting bicycles to refurbish and give to area children as well as adults who need transportation to get to and from work. The Reverend Whitney Edwards, Chaplain at St. Christopher’s School, along with senior Levy Trent stopped by our studios to fill us in on the initiative. The Saints ‘Ride to Re-Entry’ Bike drive continues through Friday, April 21st. To learn more you can call 804-282-3185 or visit http://www.stchristophers.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL}