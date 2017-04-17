× Publix announces Fredericksburg location

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Publix Super Markets announced plans to open a new store location in Fredericksburg. The 49,000-square-feet store will be located at Cosner’s Corner, at the southeast corner of Route 1 and Spotsylvania Parkway.

The projected opening is in 2018, according to Kim Reynolds, Publix Media and Community Relations Manager.

The store will employ approximately 140 associates.

In the Richmond market, all Martin’s purchased by Publix will be closed for redevelopment by July.

In July 2016, Publix announced plans to buy 10 of the Richmond-area stores that Martin’s parent company Ahold bought from Ukrop’s six years earlier. Ahold was ordered to sell their Richmond-area stores after it merged with the company that owns Food Lion (Delhaize Group).

Seven of the 10 stores being sold to Publix are now closed to be remodeled and redeveloped during a process that will likely take six to 12 months. Right now only the Three Chopt, Broad Street and Cary Street stores remain open.

The first projected reopening is summer 2017, according to store officials.

In February, the grocer announced plans to open a new location in Mechanicsville, which would become the 12th planned Publix in this area. Publix had already eyed the Richmond market, and previously announced plans to build a new grocery store on Nuckols Road in Glen Allen.

Hundreds of workers employed by Martin’s will lose their jobs as the stores prepare for closure.

The grocer reported to the state that a combined 279 employees will be laid off when the stores close in July, but the number doesn’t factor in the employees who will be out of work when the Martin’s in Carytown closes.

The Martin’s at 7035 Three Chopt Road, in the Village Shopping Center, will have a total of 138 impacted employees. The Martin’s at 9645 West Broad Street, in Henrico County, will have 141 impacted employees.

A combined 1,110 workers were already laid off as the other stores began closing as part of the Publix purchase.

In 2016, Martin’s closed three stores, in South Richmond, Hanover and Petersburg. According to state data, 255 employees lost their jobs.

A Martin’s spokesperson previously said that employees were asked to re-apply for their jobs. Publix will hold job fairs closer to those grand opening dates.

Publix was in 2016 named the second most popular grocery chain in the U.S. behind Wegman’s, according to a 10,000-participant study by the industry research firm Market Force. Publix is a privately owned company that has been named to Fortune Magazine’s list of “100 best Companies to Work For in America” 19 years in a row.