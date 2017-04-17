‘PBR Pig’ bound for charitable auction stolen from Lunch & Supper

RICHMOND, Va. – A 40-pound concrete pig bound for auction was stolen from Lunch & Supper property in Scott’s Addition, between Wednesday, April 12 and Monday, April 17 – when the pig was noted missing.

The PBR pig is part of the “Big Pig Project” at Lunch & Supper, which is a benefit for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond.

The 40-pound concrete pig is sponsored by Loveland Beer Distributors and is scheduled to go up for auction along with other painted and Richmond-themed pigs.

The Big Pig Project will be held at the restaurant from noon to 6 p.m. on April 22. Expect a “BBQ street festival” with the block around 1215 Summit Ave closed down for festivities. There will be multiple painted concrete garden pigs for auction, live country music, a local craft market, BBQ, beer, wine, and more.

Entry is free, but attendees are invited to leave a $5 suggested donation. You can read more about the event, here.