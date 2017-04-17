× Man robs Navy Federal Credit Union with a note

HENRICO, Va. — The Navy Federal Credit Union off Glenside Drive in Henrico was robbed around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, April 17.

Henrico Police Lt. Garrett said that a white male entered the bank and passed a note to the clerk.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled on foot with undisclosed amount of money.

Police said that the suspect was a white male, with a thin build who had on a baseball cap, black sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780 -1000.