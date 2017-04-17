Man pistol-whipped, beaten in Dinwiddie attack: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A man is recovering after being pistol-whipped during a beating at a Dinwiddie County home over the weekend.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Robert Williams suffered the brutal beating early Sunday morning inside a home on Pond Drive.

Dinwiddie deputies have arrested and charged Travis Tyrone Rogers with malicious wounding in connection with the attack.

Sources said Rogers and another man pistol-whipped Williams to the point that he required a Medflight to VCU Medical Center. Those sources said he was originally transported by ambulance to Southside Regional Medical Center, but had to be transported because of the significance of the injuries.

Crime Insider sources said the suspects also tried to drown Williams by holding his mouth closed over a water hose. Williams is recovering with a combined 46 staples and stitches.

Those sources said they are still looking for another suspect in attack. Investigators have not released a motive for the attack at this time.

An AK-47 was recovered in connection with the case; however investigators are not saying how exactly it relates to the investigation.

Dinwiddie deputies continue their investigation.

If you have information that could help deputies — call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg / Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.