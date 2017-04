× Body found in James River

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A body was discovered in the James River near 895 in Henrico County on Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

The discovery came after police received reports of a person threatening to jump from bridge.

Virginia State Police and Henrico Police are on scene investigating the incident.

An update will be provided shortly.

This is a developing story.

Witnesses can submit news tips or photos here.