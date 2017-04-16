Wrong way driver causes four-vehicle crash on Powhite Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver caused a four vehicle accident on Powhite Parkway Sunday morning.

The accident occurred because the driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near Midlothian Turnpike. The wrong way driver was the only one injured.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries.

Drivers can expect delays in the area as wreckage crews respond to the scene.

Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.