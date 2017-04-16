WATCH LIVE COVERAGE: Cleveland police seek suspect in Facebook homicide video

Video shows fire gutting Dinwiddie home

Posted 9:59 pm, April 16, 2017, by , Updated at 10:25PM, April 16, 2017

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Video shows a fire burning out of control at a home in Dinwiddie County Sunday afternoon.

A WTVR CBS 6 viewer posted video around 3 p.m. of a home in the 4000 block of Bancroft Drive consumed by bright orange flames.

That viewer also said a car, truck and jet ski parked nearby were also burned.

Red Cross officials said they are assisting three people displaced by the fire.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Dinwiddie fire officials, but as of 10 p.m., the station had not heard back.

Photo Gallery