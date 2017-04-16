Photographer killed at Muddin’ at the Moose race on Eastern Shore

EXMORE, Va. – A photographer was killed Saturday afternoon while taking photos at a truck race on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, WTKR reported.

According to Virginia State Police, the man who has not yet been identified, was taking photos of the Muddin’ at the Moose event at the Exmore Moose Lodge.

The man was photographing the truck race through the pit when he was accidentally hit by a truck that was participating in the event.

Police said the death is being investigated as an accidental death and they are working to notify the man’s family.