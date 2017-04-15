7-year-old accidentally shot by another child near Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a girl was shot in front of an apartment complex bordering the city’s Mosby Court neighborhood.

Units were dispatched to the Oliver Crossings Apartments on the 1300 block of Coalter Street in reference to a shooting. They arrived on scene to find a girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim was a 7-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by another child.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are in the preliminary stages of an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 6 for updates.