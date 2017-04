7-year-old accidentally shot by another child near Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a girl was shot in front of an apartment complex bordering┬áthe city’s Mosby Court neighborhood.

Units were dispatched to the Oliver Crossings Apartments on the 1300 block of Coalter Street in reference to a shooting. They arrived on scene to find a girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim was a 7-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by another child.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are in the preliminary stages of an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 6 for updates.