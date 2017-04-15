× 2 alarm fire breaks out in Shockoe Bottom warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are on scene investigating after a two-alarm fire broke out at a building in Shockoe Bottom Saturday evening.

Units were called to a warehouse-type structure in the 2200 block of East Franklin Street at 3:07 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later. They found fire coming from the back of the building and a second alarm was declared at 3:25 p.m.

The fire was marked under control at 4:18 p.m.

Crews will remain on scene for an extended amount of time for additional cleanup and safety checks.

This is a developing story.