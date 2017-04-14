Photos show suspect in Wells Fargo Bank robbery in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 13241 Rivers Bend Blvd at approximately 4:42 p.m.

Police said a male suspect the bank and handed the clerk a note demanding money. After receiving a undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the business on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early to middle 30’s, with a medium build, some facial hair and glasses. He was wearing a plaid shirt and a hat during the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.