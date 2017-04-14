Sip & enjoy at Tarrant’s West for a great cause

RICHMOND, Va. – Tarrant’s West is hosting a benefit dinner for local non-profit Alcansa. Chef James White, Chef Wyatt Swaney and Wine Somelier Sean Rapoza joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share a tasty preview of the event. Kristopher Keating and Lisl Ruckert from Alcansa also stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on Alcansa’s work in the community and abroad to help refugees. The Tarrant’s West Benefit Dinner for Alcansa takes place Wednesday, April 19th at 6:30 pm. Ticket prices for the event are $75. For more information you can visit http://www.alcansa.org/ and www.tarrantswestrva.com

