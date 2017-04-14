× Massive sewer replacement project in Lakeside draws ire of residents

HENRICO, Va. – Some residents of a Lakeside neighborhood are frustrated by the ongoing construction of a middle of a multi-million dollar sewer replacement project.

County leaders said the project is designed to improve utility services for its customers.

Sheila Taylor lives off Hermitage road in the Lakeside community, said that regardless of the intent, it’s been a huge inconvenience for her.

“It’s like I’ve got to work my schedule around them,” she said of the construction. “I had to go to the dentist and they were parked right in front of my driveway. And the trucks were parked right here. And I couldn’t even go through here to go through the street to get out.”

Then she said that getting to her home turned into a maze.

“Yes, they have detour signs up,” Taylor said. “But I think they need to be planned better.”

“I had to go around the truck in someone’s yard to go to the store,” she added. “When I got back, I couldn’t even go to the alley to get home.”

Taylor is not alone.

Robin Ivey is a waitress at the nearby Hermitage Grill.

She said the construction zone has definitely impacted the restaurant’s bottom line.

“I would have people come in and they were like we tried to come here last week,” she said. “But we couldn’t get through the detours. We got lost and everything was blocked off.”

CBS 6 reached out to Henrico’s Department of Public Utilities about the public’s concerns.

The Assistant Director said they will move some trucks around to accommodate residents when needed.

He said they want the project to go smoothly and provide the best water and sewer service to its customers.

“That’s good,” Taylor said. “They need too. It makes me happy that they’re concerned.”

Henrico County officials said residents will have to deal with this construction project for a few more months. Although they promised that staff would be available to address any concerns and that residents can call the county at 501-4274.

