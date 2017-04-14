Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.--

Easter Events: April 15

Dominion Family Easter at Maymont, one of Richmond's family traditions, Saturday 10 am - 3 pm at the Carriage House Lawn, The Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunts, check out the Eggtivity Zone for games and activities. Pick the right egg and you could win an “eggstra” prize! Stop by the Hoppin’ Fun Zone to enjoy crafts and games, and participate in a bonnet parade. Activity pass required for most stations. Details http://www.maymont.org and https://maymont.org/experiences/annual-events/dominion-family-easter/.