Today’s Youth Are Our Leaders of Tomorrow



RICHMOND, Va. – The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative is an international movement that involves hundreds of FREE community events ranging from leadership development to ant-bullying seminars. Pastor Kevin Cook from Broad Rock Baptist Church and Roberta Aigbokhaevbo, Certified Coach and Teacher from the John Maxwell Team, stopped by to fill us in on several events in April that begin Monday, April 24th at 6pm at the Broad Rock Baptist Church on Walmsley Boulevard. For a complete list of seminars you can visit http://youthmax.com