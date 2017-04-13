Police identify 31-year-old male who died in Chesterfield crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police identified the driver who died in a head-on collision Wednesday evening.

The fatal crash occurred in the 11200 block of Chester Road at about 10:07 p.m. on April 12.

Driver Nickolas Nunnally, 31, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police said that Nunnally was traveling south on Chester Road when his Hyundai Accent crossed into the northbound travel lanes and struck a Honda Civic that was traveling north on Chester Road.

The driver of the Honda was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this crash and said that speed may have been a factor.

Police have not released any additional information about the crash at this time.