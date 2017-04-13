× New tech firm AvePoint brings Silicon Valley aesthetic to River City

RICHMOND, Va. — A new-to-Richmond tech firm unveiled its downtown office this week, doing its best to conjure a Silicon Valley aesthetic along the James River.

New Jersey-based AvePoint, a software company specializing Microsoft Cloud services, cut the ribbon on its new 12,000-square-foot office on the ninth floor of Riverfront Plaza.

AvePoint general counsel Brian Brown said the company spent nearly $1 million to outfit the space, which was designed by Baskervill.

The new digs come complete with a basketball hoop, ping-pong table, gaming consoles and yoga studio. The center of the office features a mural by local artist Earl Mack.

Brown said AvePoint is “doubling down on Richmond” and plans to expand into the remaining 30,000 square feet on the ninth floor of the Plaza, which will house its operational headquarters.

AvePoint had a goal of adding 100 jobs within a year of opening the new office. Brown said it has hit 70, and will reach 100 by July, plus an additional 100 with the incoming operational headquarters.

