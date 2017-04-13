It’s easy for kids to join a safe mountain bike program in Central Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Have you wanted to get your child on a mountain bike, but didn't know where to start?

The sport is growing in popularity among all age groups, for both the general rider, or the eventual racer.

Ethan Seltzer started a club in Goochland, for school children ages 9 and up, but he points out there are existing clubs in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico.

Listen to his interview this week about all the benefits mountain bikes can provide you or child, especially in teaching safety before your child gets on a road bike.

You can get more information via email here: info@goochlandmtb.org

Or via a Facebook link: http://goochlandmtb.org