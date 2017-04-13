If you Like Pina Colada, You’ll Love this Sweet Creation



RICHMOND, Va. – Local Baker Leanne Fletcher took our taste buds on a trip to the islands with her recipe for Triple Pina Colada Cake. Coconut rum, crushed pineapple and vanilla are the stars of this yummy dessert. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Sweet Leanne’s Triple Pina Colada Cake

PINEAPPLE FILLING

2/3 cup sugar

3 TBSP cornstarch

16 oz crushed pineapple

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup Coconut Rum

1/2 tsp vanilla

COCONUT CAKE LAYERS

3/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups sugar

3/4 cup sour cream, room temperature

2 tbsp coconut rum

6 large egg whites, room temperature

2 1/2 cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

3/4 cup milk, room temp

1/4 cup water, room temp

COCONUT FROSTING

1 1/4 cup butter

1 1/4 cups shortening

10 cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 tbsp coconut extract

6-7 tbsp milk

2 cups sweetened coconut flakes (toasted)

Cherries

Sliced pineapple

Directions:

PINEAPPLE FILLING:

1. Combine the sugar and cornstarch in a large saucepan.

2. Stir in the pineapple, including the juice, rum and the water.

3. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring regularly until mixture thickens and come to a boil, about 10 minutes.

4. Allow to boil for 1 1/2 minutes, then remove from heat.

5. Stir in vanilla extract and set aside to cool.

CAKE LAYERS:

6. Prepare three 8 inch spring form pans greased. Preheat oven to 350°F

7. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light in color and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes.

8. Add sour cream and coconut rum and mix until well combined.

9. Add egg whites in two batches, mixing until well combined after each.

10. Combine dry ingredients in a separate bowl, then combine the milk and water in a small measuring cup.

11. Add half of the dry ingredients to the batter and mix until well combined. Add the milk mixture and mix until well combined. Add remaining dry ingredients and mix until well combined.

12. Divide the batter evenly between the cakes pans and bake for about 21-23 minutes

13. Remove the cakes to cool completely

BUTTERCREAM:

14. In a large mixer bowl, beat the butter and shortening together until smooth.

15. Slowly add half of the powdered sugar and mix until smooth.

16. Add the coconut extract and 5-6 tablespoons of milk and mix until smooth.

17. Slowly add the remaining powdered sugar and mix until smooth. Add additional milk, as needed.

