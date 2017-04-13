× Hundreds more prepare for layoffs ahead of Martin’s closures

HENRICO, Va. – Hundreds more employees will lose their jobs as Martin’s grocery continues to close stores in the area, confirmed a state employee.

The grocer reported to the state that a combined 279 employees will be laid off when the stores close in July, but the number doesn’t factor in the employees who will be out of work when the Martin’s in Carytown closes.

The Martin’s at 7035 Three Chopt Road, in the Village Shopping Center, will have a total of 138 impacted employees. The Martin’s at 9645 West Broad Street, in Henrico County, will have 141 impacted employees.

These stores are part of the 10 bought by Publix that will be remodeled and redeveloped during a process that will likely take six to 12 months.

A combined 1,110 workers were already laid off as the other stores began closing as part of the Publix purchase.

In 2016, Martin’s closed three stores, in South Richmond, Hanover and Petersburg. According to state data, 255 employees lost their jobs.

A Martin’s spokesperson previously said that employees were asked to re-apply for their jobs. Publix will hold job fairs closer to those grand opening dates.

“Our concern, first and foremost, is treating associates fairly and with respect by keeping them well-informed,” said Martin’s Public and Community Relation Manager Samantha Krepps. “That’s why we are informing our associates first and giving them plenty of notice prior to the sale and transition…”.

At the end of July 2016, the Koninklijke Ahold and Delhaize Group merger was approved. As part of the merger, the Federal Trade Commission required that 81 stores be sold to level the field, in 46 local markets in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Under the proposed consent agreement, Ahold and Delhaize would divest a total of 81 stores to seven divestiture buyers.

They were given 60 to 360 days from when the merger occurred to sell the grocery stores, and three periods were established stagger the closing of Martin’s purchased by Publix.

There are additional Martin’s in the immediate Richmond area which have no buyer, but according to the FTC terms, would have to be divested.

These remaining Martin’s are located at:

253 N. Washington Hwy Ashland, VA

12601 Jefferson Davis Hwy Chester, VA

6401 Centralia Rd. Chesterfield, VA

200 Charter Colony Pkwy Midlothian, VA

7045 Forest Hill Ave Richmond, VA

5700 Brook Rd Richmond, VA

11361 Midlothian Tpke Richmond, VA

5201 Chippenham Crossing Ctr. Richmond, VA

Though no date has been given by corporate public relations officers, the 360-day period is only months away.

The FTC has said that at the end of the 12-month period, the divestiture period may be extended by the commission if a plan is submitted and can be obtained within a reasonable time.