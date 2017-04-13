Enjoy Big Herm’s Recipe with a *Snap

RICHMOND, Va. – Our great Friend of the Show, “Big Herm” Baskerville was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to help us celebrate *Little Friday by ringing his bell and having Greg pop a bottle of champagne while learning how to make “Big Herm’s” Crispy Snapper made with a citrus Tangerine Sesame Sauce. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Crispy Snapper with Tangerine sesame sauce

1 1/2 lb. boneless skinless snapper

1 1/2 cups seltzer water

1 cup flour

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp salt

3/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs

3 tbsp sesame seeds

Vegetable oil

Sauce

2 tsp cornstarch

1/2 cup tangerine juice

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1/4 tsp cayenne

2 tbsp chopped scallions

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the seltzer, flour, cornstarch, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne to make a batter. The batter will bubble at first, then settle. In separate bowl stir together the panko breadcrumbs and sesame seeds, then pour them onto a plate.

Dip each piece of fish into the batter. When you pull the fish out of the batter, let the excess run off.

After dipping in the batter, gently roll each piece in panko crumbs to coat.

Heat ½ inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over medium till hot (350 degrees approx) Fry the breaded fish pieces in batches of 3 Flip the fish when they turn dark golden brown it should take about 4-5 minutes per side.

Sauce: Just before serving, whisk together cornstarch and 2 tbsp water in the bottom of a small saucepan till dissolved. Whisk in tangerine juice, soy sauce, honey , sesame oil and cayenne. Heat the sauce over medium to a simmer for 2-3 minutes, whisking constantly, till it thickens slightly. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly, sauce fish and garnish with chopped scallions.