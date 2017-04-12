× Va. man busted for drugs later found trying to sneak coke stash into jail

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – Spotsylvania authorities arrested two people on drug and gun charges and removed seven children from the home.

These arrests stem from an investigation into the alleged distribution of narcotics, said Sheriff Roger L. Harris.

Members of the Sheriff’s office Narcotics Unit served a search warrant. A subsequent search of the premises led to the recovery of a substantial amount of heroin and cocaine, along with a firearm and cash.

There were also seven children located on the premises. A Sheriff’s office Child Victim Unit (CVU) Detective responded to the scene along with CPS.

The children were removed from the custody of the parents and temporarily placed with a responsible family member.

John Flores and Larricka Wilson, both 33 with past felonies, were charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin, firearm charges and seven counts of felony child neglect.

John and Larricka were transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, were it was later discovered that John had secreted another substantial amount of cocaine on his person.

Further charges will be obtained for the additional cocaine.