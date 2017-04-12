The Smooth jazz from Johnny Lee Long



RICHMOND, Va. – Multi-talented Guitarist Johnny Lee Long is known on the Richmond Music Scene for his smooth sounds of Jazz. Johnny made a return visit to our studio ahead of his appearance at the Richmond Funny Bone Club to perform his song ‘Spanish Dancer’ just for us. You can catch Johnny Lee Long live on Wednesday, April 20th at the Richmond Funny Bone Club when ALS Entertainment presents ‘Jazz Jokes and R&B.’ The event will also feature Musician Garnett Boldin and Comedian Larry Luv. For more information you can visit http://www.richmond.funnybone.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/johnny.l.long

