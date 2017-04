RICHMOND, Va. – You have the chance to enjoy the best food and wine that Central Virginia has to offer at the upcoming ‘Taste of Monticello’ Wine Trail Festival in Charlottesville. Executive Chef Ryan Collins along with Chef Patt Eagan from Early Mountain Vineyards shared a tasty preview. Come on out and enjoy the Festival that kicks off Thursday, April 13th and continues through Saturday, April 15th. For more information you can visit www.monticellowinetrailfestival.com