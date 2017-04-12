Worker stumbles upon missing teen’s body in storage container

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The worker who found the body of a teenager missing for nearly a month said he stumbled upon the gruesome discovery behind a business in Henrico's East End Monday.

Larry Anderson said if it was not for an off-the-cuff afternoon walk, Martre Coles may have never been found.

Anderson was walking with a friend when we spotted sneakers hanging out of the side of a storage bin.

“I lifted the lid up and the young man was inside,” Anderson said. “Just folded up like a cradled baby."

Anderson said the body inside matched what he saw on a missing person’s flyer on Facebook days earlier. The 19-year-old Highland Springs High school graduate was reported missing on March 12.

Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett the teen’s body was folded and stuffed into a plastic storage bin and stashed behind an electrical box off Miller Road.

Police confirmed Coles death Tuesday as Denise Gay was arrested and charged with the murder of her boyfriend's son.

Court paperwork also shows Latoya Gay listed as a co-defendant. She will be extradited from South Carolina.

Anderson hopes the gruesome discovery can help the Coles family heal.

"My prayers are with ya’ll and my condolences. I’m just glad that he is home and ya’ll can give him a proper burial…," Anderson said.

Gay is being held without bond at Henrico Jail West.