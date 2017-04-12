Historic Garden Week in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s time to stop and smell the roses and other fragrant flowers of Spring. Lisa Kunz and Mary Bacon from the James River Garden Club stopped by the CBS 6 Backyard Weather Garden and to fill us in on the Historic Garden Week event, and shared a few pointers for how to create fabulous floral arrangements for your home. The Historic Garden Week kicks off on Wednesday, April 26th and continues through Friday, April 28th in Westover Hills, Windsor Farms and Monument Avenue. For more information you can visit http://www.vagardenweek.org. You can also pick up the latest edition of R Home Magazine, out on news stands now, or visit http://www.richmondmagazine.com/home

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}