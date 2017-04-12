× 1 dead after head-on collision in Chesterfield, sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead another a second person has been transported to the hospital after a head-on collision in Chesterfield County, sources tell CBS 6.

The crash happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. in the 113000 block of Chester Road.

Sources said one driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was transported to VCU Medical Center. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Police have not released any additional information about the crash at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.