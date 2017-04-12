× Fort Lee soldier accused of rape found not guilty by jury trial

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Fort Lee soldier charged with an alleged rape was found not guilty during a jury trial Wednesday, April 12.

Travis Jermaine Godfrey, 24, was previously charged with the crime on January 12.

Henrico Police Lieutenant Richard Cosby said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 4400 block of Sprenkle Lane, which is off Staples Mill Road, and not far from the Henrico County Jail.

Godfrey is a Private First Class with the Headquarters 832 Ordinance Battalion, a spokesperson previously confirmed.