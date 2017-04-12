Fire destroys Richmond elementary school playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Investigators are working to determine who, or what, started a fire that destroyed the playground at Elizabeth Redd Elementary Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said they were called to the school grounds for a fire at approximately 6:10 p.m. The school is located in the 5600 block of Jahnke Road.

Witnesses said they could see black smoke from the fire all the way from the Forest Hill area.

Investigators said no the school building was not impacted by the fire. There were no reported injuries.

