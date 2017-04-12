A Beacon of Hope

RICHMOND, Va. – Did you know that suicide is the second leading cause of death for individuals ages 15 to 35? The Beacon Tree Foundation’s mission is to provide education and funding to increase access to early intervention and treatment of children’s mental health and substance abuse issues. Tom Leahy and Anne Moss Rogers from the organization shared the details regarding their annual ‘Trees of Hope” Fundraiser that takes place Saturday, April 29th at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden from 6pm to 9pm. For more information you can visit https://www.beacontree.org/