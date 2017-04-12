× 59-year-old man charged with masturbating at Libbie Mill library

HENRICO, Va. – A 59-year-old man was charged with masturbation at the Libbie Mill Library in Henrico.

The crime was first reported just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Officers learned from a witness that a subject was observed inside the building manipulating his genitals on the outside of his clothing.

The witness provided a description of the subject, who had left the building prior to the arrival of the Henrico Police.

A subsequent investigation resulted in charging Alonzo Eugene Williams, of Henrico, with a charge of actual or simulated masturbation in public.