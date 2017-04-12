59-year-old man charged with masturbating at Libbie Mill library
HENRICO, Va. – A 59-year-old man was charged with masturbation at the Libbie Mill Library in Henrico.
The crime was first reported just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.
Officers learned from a witness that a subject was observed inside the building manipulating his genitals on the outside of his clothing.
The witness provided a description of the subject, who had left the building prior to the arrival of the Henrico Police.
A subsequent investigation resulted in charging Alonzo Eugene Williams, of Henrico, with a charge of actual or simulated masturbation in public.